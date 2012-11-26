Twitter VP Of International Market Development Katie Stanton On The World Tweeting More Than You Think

“We’ve learned a number of things. First, we recognize the critical importance of the mobile, global audience. More than 70% of our active users are outside the U.S. and over 60% of them are using Twitter on their mobile devices. Second, we’ve also learned how much real-time events bring people together. We saw huge surges in traffic during national and global events like the Olympics. In fact, nearly every country participated in the global conversation of the Olympics with tweets from Afghanistan to Ecuador to Zimbabwe to Papua New Guinea. And third, we’ve seen the Middle East and Arabic become the fastest growing region and language, respectively, on Twitter. In fact, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have extremely high percentages of their population on Twitter.”

How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“Going forward, we’ll continue to work hard at reaching every person on the planet no matter their geography, language or device.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.