Intuit CEO Brad Smith On Data Trumping Opinions

“The highest paid opinion matters the least! Data from experiments is critical so that the best idea can prove itself. Leaders must champion a grand challenge and then create the system and culture to empower people to run experiments.”

How we’ll apply in year ahead:

“We are investing in coaching our leaders to create and strengthen a culture of experimentation. Personally, I am investing increased time in our business reviews and site visits reviewing experiments underway, coaching teams, and conducting ‘office hours’ to help teams identify creative alternatives or remove barriers that are getting in their way.”

