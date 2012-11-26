SlideShare CEO Rashmi Sinha On Not Just Embracing Change, Owning It

“My biggest lesson in 2012 is to embrace change, to be in charge of it, to drive it, rather than be driven by it. 2012 has been a big period of change for me both personally and professionally. We had twin boys at the beginning of the year, and SlideShare was acquired by LinkedIn middle of the year. My life is very different now than it was a year ago. I am learning to embrace it and enjoy it.”

2. How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead? “I will be more open to change, to get comfortable learning things I don’t know yet. This is not new, startup founders are always having to figure out how to do something which they have no idea how to. But often we wait for things to stop changing, to get to stability. Instead I want to live in the moment, and to enjoy the change as it happens.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.