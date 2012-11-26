Hearsay Social CEO Clara Shih On The Best Ideas Coming From The Most Unexpected Places

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“The best ideas can come from the most unexpected places.

“Two things: First, we are forming a Founders Cabinet which will consist of 12 rockstar non-exec employees to source fresh ideas and perpectives. Second, I am going to take one day a month to visit non-technology companies to learn and get inspiration from other industries and organizations.”

