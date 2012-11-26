advertisement
Change.org CEO Ben Rattray On Good Sleep Being Good Business

By Andrew Simon1 minute Read

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“The biggest lesson I learned this year was the importance of sleep to effective decision-making. Bill Clinton was (in)famous for aspiring to mirror the tendencies of ‘great men’ of history and their supposed need of only 5 hours of sleep. It’s also when he made his worst decisions, to his own admission. There is a fetishism of sleep deprivation in Silicon Valley, as if it’s some sort of badge of honor. But the extra work hours extracted are a poor trade-off for clarity of thought, and the net outcome for any business is far superior with more sleep.

“My hope for 2013 is that I take my own advice and sacrifice responses to the emails that I attempt to churn through at 3am before bed. Missing a few emails is much preferable to missing sleep.”

