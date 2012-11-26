Change.org CEO Ben Rattray On Good Sleep Being Good Business

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“The biggest lesson I learned this year was the importance of sleep to effective decision-making. Bill Clinton was (in)famous for aspiring to mirror the tendencies of ‘great men’ of history and their supposed need of only 5 hours of sleep. It’s also when he made his worst decisions, to his own admission. There is a fetishism of sleep deprivation in Silicon Valley, as if it’s some sort of badge of honor. But the extra work hours extracted are a poor trade-off for clarity of thought, and the net outcome for any business is far superior with more sleep.

“My hope for 2013 is that I take my own advice and sacrifice responses to the emails that I attempt to churn through at 3am before bed. Missing a few emails is much preferable to missing sleep.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.