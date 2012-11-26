advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers Guard Steve Nash On Progress Not Always Being Linear

By Chuck Salter1 minute Read

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“The biggest lesson I learned in 2012 is that progress isn’t always linear. I can work hard to move toward my goals, but there’s all kinds of change happening – circumstance I can’t control–that can exert its own force, shifting me sideways, too. I think in the past I had some appreciation for having to overcome the change in direction to get ‘back on track,’ but now I think there’s a ton of room for growth in that unplanned space itself.

“How will I apply it in the year ahead? I’m trying to get more comfortable with the tension between my chronic can’t-sit-still/goal-oriented nature, and the fact that life – personal, professional–isn’t an agenda that you can plan and control for, so that I can acquiesce a bit more, even within my pretty structured/scheduled days. And I hope it works. In fact, I’m planning on it. Oh, wait… “

