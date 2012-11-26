JetBlue Former Brand And Advertising Director Fiona Morrisson On Remembering To Enjoy The Journey

“After leaving JetBlue earlier this year, it took the eight months of just ‘stopping’ to have the absolutely bleeding obvious realization for someone who’s worked in airlines: remember to enjoy the journey. For the 10 years I was at JetBlue, it was a series of goals: grow from a start-up, go public, become a major, make it through economic challenges, build a terminal, etc. Don’t get me wrong: goals are important, but it’s the a-ha moments, the highs and lows, and the people coming together on the way to the goal that I have now had time to reflect upon the longest and that I know have taught me the most.”

How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“As I go into a new job with an international airline in December (definitely not the plan when I left JetBlue but then I’ve never really been one to plan!) where I know the expectations and goals are just as audacious as they were at JetBlue, I’ll keep one eye on the destination/goals and the other on all elements of the experience along the way, and remember to celebrate the highs, embrace the frustrations, and remember that the journey is where you get to really fly.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.

Related content: Inside JetBlue’s Whimsical Design With Fiona Morrisson