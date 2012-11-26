ZocDoc CEO Cyrus Massoumi On Disruption Taking Time

“Disruption takes time, and in order to shift industries, behaviors or the status quo–it’s imperative to be patient. Look at Steve Jobs, for instance. He didn’t change the music industry in one fell swoop but rather in a few, key incremental steps. This year, we introduced our first major product since ZocDoc’s inception in 2007. Early on, we made a strategic decision to not tackle too much at once but rather to break it up. We used those first five years to perfect our core business, and successfully rolling out our next new product in October 2012 was palpable confirmation that patience pays off. In the coming year, we’ll continue to make sure we’re truly successful at our current endeavors before taking the next step. Especially when it comes to hiring, we plan to be patient and wait for the right candidates for the right role. It’s not always easy to be patient, but there’s good reason Aesop’s fable about the tortoise and the hare has held true for more than 25 centuries.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.