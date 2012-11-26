Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke On Shopping = Mobile

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

Macro, market lesson:

“One of the most interesting lessons we learned this year–very fast–was mobile. Last year leading up to Christmas, about 5% of sales were from mobile phones. The week after Christmas, they were already up to 10%. We thought this was absolutely incredible.

“When you think about e-commerce, you visualize a person sitting on a char, with a mouse and keyboard, looking at a monitor, clicking, putting in their credit card information, and now they’ve bought something online. For 1 in 10 people, that’s already not true anymore.

“It’s almost like the end of the ’90s again. No on knew what it would look like in the future, and no one really knows now.

“By the middle of last year, we really thought we’d be an online store company, but now we’re like ‘what do we have to build for these devices?’

“The first thing we did this February was we bought an entire mobile development agency and we have been building some really amazing things, which will be released in the next couple months.”