Thrillist CEO Ben Lerer On Getting Better As You Get Bigger

“The biggest lesson I learned in 2012 is that bigger isn’t always better. We had a crazy year of growth, almost doubling our workforce and revenue, but that didn’t come without lots of growing pains. To execute well everyone needs to be on the same page, pushing towards the same goal. With so many new people joining the company it’s been very hard to keep communications flowing from team to team, which leads to wasted energy and effort. My goal for next year will be to make sure that we are getting maximum efficiency and performance from our current infrastructure before continuing to pile more people on top of it. All in all though, 2012 has been amazing in that we’ve still grown so well, considering the challenges that come with rapid scale.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.