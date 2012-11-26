Juggernaut CEO Raina Kumra On Luck Being A Talent

“Luck is a talent and serendipity is a skill. And the internet makes it even more so.”

2) How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“I’m applying this around all new project, product and partnership launches in the coming year.”

Follow-up: “Luck is a talent and serendipity is a skill. And the Internet makes it even more so. I used to think these two elements in life were just things that happened to people, but I’ve stopped believing in coincidence. Now I believe you can basically manifest all types of luck depending on your outlook and actions. And as far as the internet magnifying serendipity? It may not be the same as bumping into someone on the street but passing conversations online have led to some very real outcomes. Luck and serendipity are even more important that creativity at times.”

