ESPN Senior VP Of Editorial, Print, And Digital Media Rob King On Reordering Content Priorities

What’s the biggest lesson you learned in 2012?
“Mobile, social and search have very quickly become more meaningful than any web site homepage… because they fit on any screen.”
How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?
“Every content initiative and product development in our shop will be driven by this awareness. This includes the evolution of the ESPN.com homepage, which we still consider pretty meaningful.”
