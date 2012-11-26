Khan Academy Founder Sal Khan On Not Being An Autocrat

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“Great people are attracted to great people and great visions.”

“One cannot be dogmatic about the right solution.

“It’s definitely important to have a vision, to have kind of a sense of what might be possible, but not to be dogmatic about your beliefs about the way something has to be done.

“There’s another meta level: the category of people who desire to learn is much larger than most people assume. And that continues every time I get letters from people or if I give a talk or something like that, I find out about a new case that I would not have thought possible or likely a year or two ago. You can’t be too dogmatic about how something could be used.”

