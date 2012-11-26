Samasource CEO Leila Janah On Celebrating Each Step

“My lesson is more about my own psychology than anything. The amount of work that a for-profit has to do to get real money is minimal compared to the amount of work it takes a non-profit to get even a very small grant. And the scale of the problems we address seem so great compared to the resources you have to address them. This year there were no “aha” moments. No lightbulbs went off. Just the grind of a goal that sometimes feels unattainable. So, I’m training myself to encourage the staff to pause and celebrate each step. No matter how small, it’s positive. The best way to make employees happy is to set realistic goals and achieve them. The big job is to make sure those small steps are pointing us in the right direction, and demonstrate at the end of the year that they all add up to something pretty great.”

