Popvox CEO Marci Harris On Assembling A Dedicated Team With A Shared Vision

“This year I learned that a dedicated team with shared vision is one of the most valuable resources any organization can have–doubly true for a startup. It trumps funding, technology, gold plated degrees or press. A dedicated team with shared vision can make amazing things happen, and still be standing long after others go home.

How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“In 2013, as we build the company, dedication and commitment to the vision will remain the primary qualification. Everything else can be taught.”

