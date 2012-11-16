Want A Personal Doctor On Call 24/7? Scanadu Will Turn Your Smartphone Into A Diagnostic Clinic

Walter De Brouwer estimates he’s had seven different careers (and been involved in starting 38 companies) over the past 30 years. Hopping easily from telecommunications to publishing, deep future research and banking, it was an accident, literally, that led him to become founder and CEO of Scanadu.

De Brouwer had begun to develop a real-world prototype of Star Trek’s diagnostic device, the tricorder, back in the late ’90s, an idea that was ahead of then-available technology. Then in 2006, his son suffered a traumatic brain injury.

From Star Trek to Startup

De Brouwer’s story, recounted in dulcet, accented English, belies the harrowing three months the Belgian native spent at the bedside of his then-six-year-old son. “My wife and I were both in shock,” he recalls. “You start to realize that although you are well educated, in health care you don’t know anything.” To cope with waiting for his son to wake from a coma, De Brouwer began to painstakingly log every piece of equipment in the ICU. “Thank goodness we had the Internet. We would look them up to see if they were displaying dangerous information,” he explains. By compiling data and studying the fluctuations, De Brouwer pieced together a “calculus” of information that allowed him to better communicate with his son’s doctors.

“You can get a lot of information in a short time,” says De Brouwer. “Suddenly, the community starts to ask you questions and out of that empathy comes a new use for yourself.”

As his son began to slowly learn how to speak and eat again (he remains paralyzed on the right side of the body), De Brouwer embarked on his next entrepreneurial journey. “Everything is a lot more gradual than we think. You don’t just wake up from a coma and say ‘Give me a burger,’” De Brouwer quips. He believes the same goes for entrepreneurs when they are developing new ideas. “Especially one that comes out of being thrust into that situation,” De Brouwer says. “Luckily this happened at a late stage in my life.”

Taking Control Of Your Health

Scanadu’s version of a tricorder will be a personal device that anyone can use to scan, track, and even share (if they choose) their vitals such as temperature, blood pressure, and lung function without touching the body. Just as he became an “expert” on his son’s responses, De Brouwer says people with medical conditions will eventually be able to network and provide their firsthand experiences to their doctors or others dealing with the same illnesses.

His vision is that individuals will become so comfortable with tracking their health that they’ll be able to share without being squeamish about privacy (so long, HIPPA!). “I want to make it a social part of our own DIY kit,” he explains. This would eventually lead to what he calls “empathy networks” of both doctors and patients.