Ozon Holdings CEO Maelle Gavet On Finding Time For Peace

By David Lidsky1 minute Read

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“I have learned that I must take a holiday at least once each year if I want to survive! I also have to remind myself to take very brief ‘moments’ for myself–whether I spend a few minutes doing yoga or just putting my phone away while enjoying a meal with friends. A great deal of energy is spent daily on pushing the Russian e-commerce boom along, while managing all aspects of growth and development along the way. There is very little room for relaxation, but as long as I capitalize on those brief moments of peace, I’m okay with that.”

