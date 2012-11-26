Ozon Holdings CEO Maelle Gavet On Finding Time For Peace

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“I have learned that I must take a holiday at least once each year if I want to survive! I also have to remind myself to take very brief ‘moments’ for myself–whether I spend a few minutes doing yoga or just putting my phone away while enjoying a meal with friends. A great deal of energy is spent daily on pushing the Russian e-commerce boom along, while managing all aspects of growth and development along the way. There is very little room for relaxation, but as long as I capitalize on those brief moments of peace, I’m okay with that.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.