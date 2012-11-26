Revel Entertainment CEO Kevin Desanctis On Never Being Finished

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“As the chief executive officer of Revel, I learned that it is possible to open a resort in Atlantic City, which is a non-resort town. There is a demand for a true resort option on the East Coast and the minds of once Atlantic City non-believers can be changed by providing a fun, enjoyable experience that is not centered on gaming. In just one short summer, we welcomed 3.5 million guests. You can feel the energy in the air; our restaurants are buzzing, HQ Nightclub is pulsating and world-class artists such as Beyoncé and Aerosmith are performing in Ovation Hall before sold-out crowds.

“But what I’ve really learned is that Revel will never be finished. There will be no proverbial golden-spike ceremony. To be successful in the hospitality industry, it is crucial to listen to your guest both in person and online, and make changes to fine-tune the experience. There are those in the hospitality business that are wary of social media. I see it as an opportunity. Guest feedback is constant and instantaneous, which is the key ingredient in the recipe to an ever-evolving resort, environment and experience.”

