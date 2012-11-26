Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley On Overcomnunicating, Overcommunicating, Overcommunicating

“Overcommunicate. overcommunicate. overcommunicate. Ideas in your head go nowhere in an organization of 150 people. Everything has to be communicated to the people who execute on ideas. What we’re doing / what we’re doing it / why it’s important / how this makes us win. All need to be overcommunicated. And if something seems so obvious that it doesn’t need to be said, overcommunicate that too.”

How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“Company meetings. Email threads.Meetings. Slides. Lunch chats. Hallway chats. 1:1s w/ random employees. Conference talks, conversations w/ reporters.”

