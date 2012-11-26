Space Foundation Special Advisor And Former NASA Astronaut Leroy Chiao On America, Take Note

“It was more of a realization than a lesson learned, but I realized that the space program and the education programs have more in common than trying to advance our future by educating kids and getting them excited about space and science; both are underfunded!”

How do you think you’ll apply it in the year ahead?

“This is a global economy and a global community now. In the following year, I am going to expand my outreach efforts on both space and education to include international venues. Countries like China realize the value of both space exploration and educating their young, and are increasing their investments in their futures. I hope that the United States will take note and follow suit!”

