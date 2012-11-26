Girl Scouts Of The U.S.A. CEO Anna Maria Chávez On Even Old Organizations Can Innovate

“The biggest lesson I learned in my first full year in office was that even a 100 year old organization can innovate. Our anniversary could have been a few birthday cakes, but what we wanted to do was go external in a big way for the first time, be a convener and engage a national conversation around girl leadership. Girls continue to sit in classrooms and opt out, not raising their hands because of the perceptions it may create. They continue to get bombarded by unhealthy media messages about how they should look or act. We launched a cause campaign called To Get Her There, to create balanced leadership across all sectors in one generation of girls. We’re asking adults to educate themselves on the issues impacting girls, and then advocate: stand up and volunteer, or donate. We have 59 million women alumni–70% of women in Congress, 80% of small business owners, and almost every single woman who’s flown in space.”

How we’ll apply it in the year to come:

“We looked at our badges, how we were giving girls the skills they needed to be leaders in 25 years. So we have 13 new financial literacy badges focused on educating girls on their financial health: from a five-year-old Daisy who could earn a badge around counting her money and saving, to a girl in high school, an Ambassador, who’s earning a badge around credit ratings, or mortgages and homeownership.”

