Majora Carter Group President Majora Carter On Trusting Your Ability To Adapt

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“I laid the foundation of my career by ‘greening the ghetto’–bringing green-infrastructure projects, training, and policy into the places considered environmental wastelands. Now I’ve identified real-estate development as my next stage, and it’s intimidating. Feelings of inadequacy sometimes creep in. However, I am confident that the abilities that got me where I am today will help me. Identifying gaps in social inequality. Working with disparate partners. Taking heat for controversial positions.”

