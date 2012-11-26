Ammunition Design Group Founder And Parter Robert Brunner On Enough With The Compromise Already

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“I’ve finally started to say enough is enough around the idea of compromise. For part of product development, compromise is inherent and it hinges on feedback, time and money. But there is a constant pressure to give up on things by the people you work with who are feeling pain. But it never pays off. Everyone forgets about the reasons you made the compromise and in the end, you have to come around and do it right eventually. Hey, not everyone likes it and people try to work around you. But things, particularly partnerships, are at risk when we don’t stick to our guns.”

More Lessons for 2013 from some of today’s most innovative business thought leaders here.