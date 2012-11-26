Microsoft Research Senior Researcher Danah Boyd On Meeting Outside The Box

“Diverse social networks are stronger and more valuable that homogenous ones.”

Explanation:

“There’s a tendency in the tech industry to put extensive effort into being a part of a given scene and get to know everyone within your sector. This reinforces a person’s ideas and values and provides short-term benefits, but does little to provide the meaningful types of support that are needed for developing professionally or personally in the long-term. Contrary to pop sociology, it’s not just about developing weak ties or getting to know people because you have 23 friends in common; it’s about developing a web of connections that are as diverse and far-reaching as possible.”

Application for this year:

“I intend to put significant effort into getting to know a wider array of people by attending diverse events and following people who aren’t in my immediate professional circle.”

