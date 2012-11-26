MLB Advanced Media CEO Bob Bowman On Users Adopting And Adapting

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“The toughest thing to do in a poker hand and in this business is stand pat. This year we decided to make our At Bat app universal between the iPad and iPhone, which we knew going in would cost us 100,000 subscribers. We threw in At Bat for free with an MLB.TV subscription, which would also cost us revenue. And we added up a monthly At Bat subscription to get people to test the product out. We gave customers more options and a better deal, and we had a record year in paid content. We learned we’re at an inflection point. Customers now understand and appreciate the nuance of content economics. You’ll see more of that value pricing from us going forward.”

