The Millennial Offer, And Why It Will Cost You More (And Less) Than You Think

They’re young, full of infectious energy, and the must-have talent of the moment. Yet attracting and retaining a Millennial employee is both an exciting and scary proposition for most companies. Known for their mixed bag of tech savvy, superior social media skills, but poor management know-how–who can blame them, most are fresh out of school–their confidence, sense of capability, and desire for achievement makes them dynamic and innovative in the workplace, but can also make them a flight risk if they don’t get a package they deem worthy of what they have to offer.

So how does a company even begin to tackle the task of putting together the “Millennial offer”?

Many organizations–startups and established businesses alike–have struggled to find a compensation model that works for their younger employees as well as the business. Throwing money at their young employees doesn’t seem to solve the problem. And installing a game room or adding a “beer hour” on Friday’s doesn’t seem to satisfy them either.

Because Millennials don’t value money or a dynamic culture. They value money and dynamic culture, as well as something less tangible: purpose.

“The single biggest thing you can do to retain Millennial employees also works well for older employees: provide meaning,” says Matthew Bellows, CEO of Boston-based startup Yesware. “Everyone wants to feel that the time they spend at work is making their world a better place. So figure out, communicate, and underline the long-term mission that your team is working towards.”

This is especially true for the generation which grew up to be less concerned with competition and more concerned with tapping into its unique, individual potential. This is the “winning” generation where everyone is “special” and anyone can grow up to be “anything you want to be.”

But as they flood the workforce, Millennials grapple with a harsh reality. They see their jobs as the place where all that specialness, all that potential, will be truly realized and kicked into action; where the purpose for all that potential will be revealed.