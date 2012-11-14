Facebook Filters Brand Updates Into Your All New Pages Feed

Facebook has begun rolling out a new feature called “Pages Feed.” The Pages Feed collects updates from Pages you’ve Likes in a separate stream. So, you’re likely to see more updates from brands in one place, kept apart from personal updates from your friends and family. The News Feed in the meanwhile, stays the same.
Inside Facebook noticed in November when Facebook started testing the feature. Facebook says it began rolling out the feature this morning, and it should be available to all users soon, accessibly by clicking a tab on the left of your Facebook home page.