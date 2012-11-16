Why You’re Blind To Innovation

If you’re blind as a bat when it comes to seeing innovation, you’re not alone. Top people at leading companies often fail to respond to new innovation even as it threatens their very existence. There’s the U.S. auto industry’s lack of response to the onslaught of Japanese cars in the ’80s, or IBMs failure to shift from mainframes to PCs, an oversight that nearly sent them into bankruptcy in the late ’90s.

More recently Motorola, RIM (the maker of BlackBerry), and Nokia–once hot companies attracting the world’s best talent–have not been able to successfully respond to Apple’s iPhone, despite all three being pioneers in the evolution of mobile devices with Motorola even credited as the inventor of the handheld cellphone. Early success at innovation hasn’t saved any of them from Apple’s offensive; so much for first-mover advantage.

How could that possibly happen?

One of the many theories cited is financial: Companies resist innovation because it appears to be less profitable. Certainly that could have been the case for IBM since PCs and servers were initially far less profitable than their mainframe business. But Apple mints far more profits from its lower-volume yet expensive iPhone than Nokia does from its high-volume and less expensive more basic devices.

Another reason cited is that existing business models don’t have the capability to deliver the new technology; they lack the design, sales, manufacturing, marketing, branding, and other capabilities needed to respond. While it might be true that the U.S. auto industry lacked the manufacturing discipline, motivated workers, and processes like Total Quality Management needed to compete with the Japanese car invasion of the 1980s, there’s evidence to the contrary that limited capability blinds companies to innovation. For instance, when the iPhone hit the market Motorola, Nokia, and RIM clearly had the capability to design, develop, manufacture, market, and distribute smartphones since all three had already been highly successful doing so with an earlier generation of products.

So what gives if the two most common explanations for failure to respond to innovation–financial disincentive and lack of capability–don’t always hold up? How then did Motorola, Nokia, and RIM end up in such dire straights–Motorola finally having to be rescued by Google?

It all comes down to guys in gorilla suits. We often cannot see what we don’t expect to see. One classic experiment clearly demonstrates this concept. Subjects were given a task, just like all of us have many, many tasks to complete every day at work, to watch a video of people passing cards and to count the cards. In the middle of the video a guy in a gorilla suit walks in, stops for a moment, and then exits. Afterwards, when the subjects were asked if they noticed anything unusual, half or more didn’t remember seeing the gorilla at all.