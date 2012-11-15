Decision 2012: It Was About The Technology, Stupid

In the wake of Mitt Romney’s loss last week, big Republican donors are wondering why they saw little to no return on the billion dollars they invested during the 2012 election cycle . The answer not only provides insight into President Obama’s victories in key swing states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia; it’s an omen that foreshadows the future of media utility in an era where familiarity, credibility, and the ability to forge personal connections trump traditional advertising at every turn.

To be clear, the professionals running the Romney campaign are far more adept than my headline might infer. But they did make one crucial mistake in underestimating how technology has fundamentally changed voter outreach.

For instance, take Karl Rove’s super PAC American Crossroads. Along with its nonprofit component, Crossroads GPS, it spent $180 million on advertising. That media buy represents only a drop in the bucket when we consider the fortune that the Romney campaign and independent Republican groups spent on TV. Twenty years ago, that spending advantage would have likely had a tremendous impact on electoral outcomes. Today, however, three factors have converged that significantly diminish the air war’s effect. As a result, studies show that groups such as Rove’s saw only a one percent return on their investment.

The first factor is the general decline of TV. Republicans pinned their hopes to the TV at a time when it is falling to at least fourth place in the small screen hierarchy–behind personal computers, laptops, tablets, and perhaps even mobile phones. Consider that Sharp has “material doubts” about the future of its business; that Panasonic has reported an $8 billion loss for the first half of this fiscal year; and that media buying networks have slashed their TV advertising revenue growth forecasts. Those indicators alone should have given pause to any campaign that put all of its eggs in the TV basket. The fact that 2.7 million people viewed President Obama’s “You Didn’t Build That” comment on YouTube ought to do the same moving forward.

Then, there is the DVR technology that is now a staple in the majority of voting households. What good is a TV ad blitz when even those that comprise TV’s declining audience can simply record their favorite shows and fast-forward past the deluge of political messaging?

Second is the polarization of the electorate. Exit poll analysts are reporting that as many as 91 percent of voters made up their minds well in advance of the campaign’s final days. If that figure holds up, it means only 9 percent of voters were susceptible to the influence-oriented TV advertising that made up the lion’s share of Republican resource allocation in the campaign’s final month.

That’s an important audience to be sure; but as the Obama campaign amply demonstrated, the last days of a polarized presidential campaign are more about action than influence, as the need to ensure that solid supporters actually get to the polls trumps all other considerations. As we will see below, TV may influence, but other media are far more effective when it comes time to translate influence into action.