Fuseproject Designer And Founder Yves Béhar On Creating A Seamless Experience

What did you learn in 2012 that you will carry forth with you into 2013?

“For me 2012 is when a real deep discussion and a mainstream discussion emerged around the combination of product and user interface. UI has always been an important part of any experience but now it’s being talked about as an embodiment of what a brand means

“A lot of companies have been doing this separately with separate departments and groups without much coordination. A lot of the companies I visit are set up that way: UI is an own group and industrial design is its own group, and those have different approaches, like at Apple.

“2013 is going to be about figuring out how to have those two efforts be of the same mind and same expression. Those two efforts are going to have to build an identity together. That’s the promise of 2013.

“This discussion of the internet of things is so prevalent right now, and my sense is that you need a seamless experience to be successful in the coming years.

“Today, already, pretty much the majority of projects that we have bring these elements of UI and ID together, ranging from the upcoming jawbone products to a coffee business I’m working with and the office furniture we’re working on with Herman Miller.

“It used to be that the expertise and tools required made doing UI and ID daunting to tackle together. That development challenge has been alleviated, so you have companies with the ambition of not just solving for one. It used to be either you did hardware or software. We’re seeing the most courageous startups tackle both.”