Israel Announces Gaza Invasion Via Twitter, Marks The First Time A Military Campaign Goes Public Via Tweet

A major Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip was announced today via Twitter in lieu of a formal press conference. The Israeli Defense Forces’ official @IDFSpokesperson Twitter feed confirmed “a widespread campaign on terror sites & operatives in the #Gaza Strip,” called Operation Pillar of Defense, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. Shortly before the tweet, Hamas’ military head Ahmed al-Jabari was killed by an Israeli missile strike–Israel’s military claims al-Jabari was responsible for numerous terror attacks against civilians. The IDF announcement on Twitter was the first confirmation made to the media of an official military campaign.