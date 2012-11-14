Earlier this week, Faisal Hoque wrote an interesting essay for Fast Company called Why Innovation Fails.
I brought that story to Facebook and Twitter, with this request: Finish this sentence: “Innovation fails because ______________.” The responses were thought-provoking, and sometimes funny.
How would you finish that sentence? Tell us in the comments section below — we’ll add your ideas to this list, which I’ve distilled from some of the many thoughts we’ve received from Facebook and Twitter:
- Innovation fails because it’s not executed properly. – Jason Zelich
- Innovation fails because of ineffective communication. – Matt Jenkins
- Innovation fails because people fail to plan for its success. – James George
- Innovation fails because there hasn’t been enough research & development. – Des Marie
- Innovation fails because businesses don’t set aside time for idea generation and don’t possess the tools to generate ideas. – Greg Alder
- Innovation fails because of lack of resources. – Moritz Roos
- Innovation fails because Apple sues everyone. – Mike Burglund
- Innovation fails because of government interference. – Greg Duggan
- Innovation fails because it is rarely recognized. – Anthony Lombardo
- Innovation fails because nostalgic illusions die hard. – Eileen Irizarry
- Innovation fails because people fear change. – David Grund
- Innovation fails because people fear stepping outside of their comfort zones. – Jenn Maffeo
- Innovation fails because someone had too little coffee that day. – Christopher Bogar
- Innovation fails because too much significance is placed on the end result instead of the process. – Carm Tang Nian
- Innovation fails because it’s focused on the designer, not the user. – Rick Liebling
- Innovation fails because of gatekeepers. – Bryan James
- nnovation fails because of shortsighted leadership. – Megan H.
- Innovation fails because of risk aversion. – Irakli Nadareishvili
- Innovation fails because fear gets in the way. – Pete Shelly
- Innovation fails because of a lack of courage. People choose a slow death over the potential for a breakthrough. – Brandon Smith
- Innovation fails because you take no for an answer. – Michael Felden
- Innovation fails because people aren’t will to fail over and over and over until they get it right. – Beth Sanders
- Innovation fails when the experience & lessons learned of other innovators are ignored. – Dana Gold
- Innovation fails because of arrogance anywhere in the process. – Mair Dundon
- Innovation fails because it implies decisions made by the current executives were wrong. – Tom Russell
- Innovation fails because the term itself is abused to the point of meaninglessness. – Scott Berkun
- Innovation fails because of bureaucracy. – Aldi Firdaus
- Innovation fails because of lack of agility. – Lauren Wyka
- Innovation fails because of lack of marketing. – Cole Fox
- Innovation fails because people don’t ask the right questions. – Dylan Chatterjee
- Innovation fails because we too often ask the wrong questions and end up solving the wrong problems. – Austin Leach
- Innovation fails because it isn’t solving an immediate problem. – Phipps
- Innovation fails because it enhances a feature but does not address a need. – Vince Rodriguez
- Innovation fails because of unexpected variables. – Karen Marie Deneau
- Innovation fails because of lack of conviction. – Sanjaya Padhi
- Innovation fails because we forget to listen and learn as we innovate. – Rajasvini Bhansali
- Innovation fails because of complacency. – Ed Glenn
- Innovation fails because it’s not seen as corporate culture, but more as a one-time shot. – Johan Jang
- Innovation fails because the market is not ready to accept change. – Chris Van Dusen
- Innovation fails because every original thought is not innovative. – Sonja Mack
- Innovation fails because a one million dollar idea has a one dollar execution. – M.R.
- Innovation fails because most organizations are not equipped to handle failure. – Matt Hunt
- Innovation fails because of belief in the phrase, “This is how it’s always been done.” – Ange
- Innovation fails because of the the phrase “Why aren’t others doing it?”. – Jason Brown
- Innovation fails because employers second guess the experts they hired to do a particular job. – Jacob Bergmeir
- Innovation fails because the innovation itself is ahead of its time. – Aaron M. Sherman
- Innovation fails because too many focus on the bottom line rather than on the product and the users. – Andrew E. Mauney
- Innovation fails because capitalism is more concerned with quarterly reports showing a profit than it is with improving the human condition. – Justin Brooks
- Innovation fails because people want it to make money too soon. – Ben Fullerton
- Innovation fails because managers/businesses don’t give the right people the time/space/budget to support success. – Simon Heath
- Innovation fails because of lack of curiosity. – Justin Calingasan
- Innovation fails because of lack of follow through. – Kumar Kandaswamy
- Innovation fails because those in power confuse leadership with management. – Andrew Robinson III
- Innovation fails because people refuse to realize that the stability of today will become the stagnancy of tomorrow. – Stephen Jakubowski
- Innovation fails because we fail to adequately define what “success” is or would look like. – Alfredo Faubel
- Innovation fails because it’s seen as a silver bullet. – Hunter Pechin
- Innovation fails because it threatens those in the existing power structure. – Shari Ballard
- Innovation fails because it’s not incentivized. – Andrew Mutka
- Innovation fails because of lack of focus. – Jason Mogus
- Innovation fails because of unnecessary complexities. – Christine M. Vellah
- Innovation fails because of top-down decision making. – Brian Rubin
- Innovation fails because of groupthink. – Molly Keating
- Innovation fails when it’s solely the job of the innovation/R&D department. – Sheera Gendzel
- Innovation fails because project managers run the company. –
- Innovation fails because we place novelty over practicality. – Auggy Kim
Keep your ideas coming, and we’ll keep updating this article.
[Image: Flickr user Andre Roberto Doreto Santos]