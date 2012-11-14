Microsoft Pulls Skype’s Password Reset Page After Security Flaw Discovered

Microsoft has pulled the Skype reset password page as it searches to fix a security hole . Details of the flaw, which allows anyone to hijack a Skype user’s account with just their email address, have been available on a Russian forum for a couple of months.

Skype released a statement this morning. “We have had reports of a new security vulnerability issue. As a precautionary step we have temporarily disabled password reset as we continue to investigate the issue further. We apologize for the inconvenience but user experience and safety is our first priority.”