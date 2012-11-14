Google Reveals Which Governments Are Worst Snoopers

Google’s transparency report for the first six months of 2012 is out, revealing that the United States made almost 8,000 requests to hand over users’ data. Of these claims, Google complied with 90%. In a post on its Transparency Report blog, Google said that government surveillance is on the rise–sharply.

Turkey topped the censorship tree, with 501 requests to remove videos, posts written on Blogger, and one search result. Almost one-third of these were related to content regarding the man seen as the founder of modern-day Turkey, Kemal Ataturk. Content removal requests from the U.S rose by 46% compared to the previous six months.