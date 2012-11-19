How The Official Getting Things Done App Will Free Your Mind And Empty Your Inboxes

His trick: Skip any email that asks for the official Getting Things Done (GTD) blessing for a task-management app. None of them fit the bill, and the pitches add up quickly. “One a week, for the last five years,” Allen said in a phone interview.

The reason? Allen and his firm don’t want another list manager, another self-styled productivity app. What Allen has sought, for nearly three decades now, is a digital tool that actually abstracts list-making out of Getting Things Done, and offers instead more time to think about acting out the items on those lists.

“With (today’s) GTD ‘apps,’ you still have to think about what you want to accomplish, and exactly how you need to write it down,” Allen said. “What I’m seeking is, could somebody, some system, please embody my intelligence about how I want to have data structured, and how I want it to come out? Instead of running down rabbit trails, by making me open Outlook, or my browser, or my phone, to write that down?”

Allen is working on that system in an exclusive collaboration with Intentional Software, seeking to develop the closest thing to an official GTD program that has ever existed. The end product will be something of a meta-app, one that doesn’t care which calendar, email, task list, or idea capture tools you use. And if it works as envisioned, you might even find flexing your Getting Things Done muscles “actually fun, if you actually get the game and how it’s played,” Allen said.

Why Intentional, out of all the hundreds of developers and firms with productivity apps out there or in development? For one thing, Intentional didn’t approach Allen with an existing or in-development app to bless, but with a proposal to collaborate from the start on a new kind of software. Intentional is currently hiring around 20 new developers, half of which will work exclusively on the GTD project.

Another selling point was Intentional’s pedigree, and particularly its founder. Intentional Chairman and CTO Charles Simonyi was the chief architect of Word, Excel, and other Office products at Microsoft, which just happen to be the most profitable products of that $200+ billion company. More than revenues, though, Word and Excel are early examples of abstracting data and technology away from people trying to simply work. Before Word and apps like it, you had to be a kind of programmer to write a properly formatted letter on a computer. Adjusting technology automatically to obey a real human’s intent for a computer is what formed ]Simonyi’s intentional programming concept, and gave his current company its name.