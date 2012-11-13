Apple Lets Select Employees Take “A Few Weeks” Off For Other Projects

Apple looks like it could be taking a leaf out of Google’s work culture rule book with its new Blue Sky program. The idea, which would have been inconceivable under Steve Jobs’ reign, gives select employees a couple of weeks out of their normal jobs to work on other projects.

Rather like its mapping system, Google’s version of Blue Sky is an altogether more satisfactory product than the one currently on offer at Cupertino. Mountain View allows all employees to devote up to 20% of their time on other things, the idea being that something truly innovative and mind-bogglingly lucrative will come out of it.