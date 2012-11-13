With A Single Tweet, President Obama Revealed How To Become A Powerful Social Brand

“Four more years.” Three simple words that could have been written by any Democratic supporter but in this case they came from the President of the United States himself to announce his second term.

This tweet is notable for several reasons, not the least of which is that it has now entered the history books as the most re-tweeted tweet of all time. In fact, as of this writing, it has been re-tweeted almost 900,000 times and “favorited” by almost 300,000 people. But what it reveals about social branding is far more telling.

A social brand is an organization that engages in a real-time dialogue with its community using social, mobile, and gaming technologies to build its reputation, profits, or social impact. In this case, the brand was the president and the message he chose to send was three short words that gave expression to his supporters’ voices rather than congratulating himself. And by being so succinct, it was readily shareable (given Twitter’s 140-character limit), even leaving room for people to add their own comments as they re-tweeted the message. As such, this seemingly simple message was a powerful example of using social media in a community facing rather than self-centered way to leverage the powerful emotions sweeping the country to amplify the message.

social media is not an end in itself but rather new channels through which to trade in the timeless currency of human emotion

Equally instructive is the image the president and his team chose to represent this truly historic moment. No doubt the options were endless ranging from a photo of the president waving from a POTUS podium shrouded in confetti, to the president and Vice President Biden standing arm in arm, to a formal portrait of the president and vice president with their wives.

Instead, the Obama team again struck at the heart of powerful storytelling by sharing an image that was intimate and vulnerable instantly humanizing the president and first lady, making them accessible and the image compelling to share. The private moment seen in the photo beautifully captured the mixed emotions of anxiety, relief, and joy that the couple were sharing with at least 53% of the voters in the nation. Again, by choosing to use that moment to give expression to the feelings of their supporters, rather than to merely focus on the president himself, the Obama team inspired millions of Democratic voters to share the tweet with their friends and peers.

There are several important social branding lessons that can be drawn from this now historic tweet. First, social media is not an end in itself but rather new channels through which to trade in the timeless currency of human emotion. Second, to deeply engage and audience and inspire them to share a message, a brand must position itself as the chief celebrant rather than celebrity of its community. Third, every social brand must design its messaging to drive fan action (in this case, sharing), rather than mere acquisition.

This single tweet demonstrated all three qualities by revealing a private moment in public, by giving expression to the feelings of their supporters through the image of the president and first lady, and as a result, by creating a tweet was exponentially shared. Perhaps, more than anything, the tweet demonstrated that to communicate effectively as a social brand, an individual, company or institution must focus on the “story” as much as the “telling.” Too many brands treat social media as a one way, broadcast channels, rather than a two-way dialogue through which emotional storytelling can be transferred.