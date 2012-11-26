Finding The Perfect Present Is Social With Wantful, Treater, And Wrapp

There’s a gap of thoughtfulness somewhere between shopping for gifts at your favorite brick-and-mortar store and snatching up gift cards at the drugstore register. The new middle: Social gifting–which fuses social media and shopping–made up $1 billion of the $100 billion gift-card industry last year, and a surge of companies are now joining in.





The give: Answer a battery of questions about the recipient online. (When it comes to food, Joe lives

to eat, or eats to live? How organized is Joe?) Wantful will curate a selection of goods at the gift giver’s selected price point.

The delivery: A gorgeous, personalized catalog, wrapped in Japanese rice paper and enclosed in a black envelope, is delivered to the recipient, who can then choose the gift they most want.

The wares: A boutique for the design-minded, with an artisanal edge. Homewares abound.



