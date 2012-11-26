Gift Giving Gets Creative: Ideas From The Minds Of Madewell, Airbnb, Polyvore, And Story

By Kieran Kinsella Wanted by: Kin Ying Lee Head designer, Madewell “It would be amazing to receive one of these ‘stumps’. I first saw Kinsella’s work at BDDW, one of my favorite stores in New York. Each stool is carved out of fallen trees found near his upstate studio; he adds nothing. You get his great aesthetic and the great story.” (Price on request, bddw.com )





By Mssng Peces

The Giver: Rachel Shechtman

Founder, Story

“I like things that are new, different, and relevant. ThePresent is an example of all of those things: It’s an annual clock that tells time in seasons, and it takes a full year for the hand to make just one complete circle. Subtle gradients of color mark the equinoxes and solstices. Film studio Mssng Peces developed it as an art project and is now bringing it to market.” ($240, mssngpeces.com)

By Photojojo

The Giver: Jess Lee

CEO, Polyvore

“I never carry my digital camera anymore. I like the instant gratification of immediately posting photos from my phone, which becomes all the easier with this iPhone kit. It comes with a few iPhone lenses, a tripod, and an easy carrying case.” ($80, photojojo.com)

By Native Union

The Giver: Shechtman

“The Gripster is the newest and coolest iPad case on the market. It has a patented handle on it that allows you to comfortably hold the iPad while working with it–and it has full 365-degree rotation. It doubles as a stand so you can work at any angle on your work surface.” ($50, nativeunion.com)





By Phaidon Press

The Giver: Todd Selby

Photographer

“This is one of my favorite books to send to people as a present. It’s oversize, really heavy, and superfun to crack open and flip through the famed architect’s journals, and see intimate photos of him at his designs.” ($200, phaidon.com)

By Phaidon Press

The Giver: Joe Gebbia

Chief Product Officer, Airbnb

“This book features timeless lessons from the industrial designer, and they are essential for anyone work-ing in the space. His 10 principles of good design are applicable to work and play, thinking, and living.”

($95, phaidon.com)

By Herschel Supply Co. Brand

The Giver: Gebbia

“This duffel is practical, well designed, and worthy of international travel. It’s carry-on size and includes a zippered shoe compartment.” ($80, herschelsupply.com)