Conference Calendar December 2012 / January 2013

3: Geological and Earth Sciences , Singapore At this symposium, scientists address the plight of natural resources and explore how best to ensure that life continues. Rating: 4

4: iStrategy, Toronto

Hear from social media experts at this roving gathering that has also been in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Rating: 7

4: LeWeb, Paris

Learn what’s ooh la la online. Big brands and startups share the latest on web business.

Rating: 6

8: MIT Venture Capital Conference, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Figure out how to get ideas funded at this event for venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and students.

Rating: 4

4: American Economic Association Annual Meeting, San Diego

Academics and industry vets gather for presentations on historical and statistical economic studies.

Rating: 9

20: Digital Life Design Conference, Munich

This conference on culture, science, and innovation brings together politicians, professionals, and digital media creatives.

Rating: 7

26: Midem, Cannes, France

Music makes the industry execs, techies, and talent come together at this annual trade show and conference. Tune in to the talk about the evolving music ecosystem.

Rating: 9