Conference Calendar December 2012 / January 2013

KEY: Rate of Learnability/Schmoozability/Costability on a scale of 1-12
DECEMBER
3: Geological and Earth Sciences, Singapore
At this symposium, scientists address the plight of natural resources and explore how best to ensure that life continues.
Rating: 4
4: iStrategy, Toronto
Hear from social media experts at this roving gathering that has also been in North America, Europe, and Australia.
Rating: 7
4: LeWeb, Paris
Learn what’s ooh la la online. Big brands and startups share the latest on web business.
Rating: 6
8: MIT Venture Capital Conference, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Figure out how to get ideas funded at this event for venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and students.
Rating: 4
JANUARY
4: American Economic Association Annual Meeting, San Diego
Academics and industry vets gather for presentations on historical and statistical economic studies.
Rating: 9
20: Digital Life Design Conference, Munich
This conference on culture, science, and innovation brings together politicians, professionals, and digital media creatives.
Rating: 7
26: Midem, Cannes, France
Music makes the industry execs, techies, and talent come together at this annual trade show and conference. Tune in to the talk about the evolving music ecosystem.
Rating: 9
27: Interaction, Toronto
Now in its 10th year, designers explore innovative, classic design principles at this meet-up on interactive design.
Rating: 5