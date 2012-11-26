advertisement
Conference Calendar December 2012 / January 2013

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

KEY: Rate of Learnability/Schmoozability/Costability on a scale of 1-12

DECEMBER

3: Geological and Earth Sciences, Singapore
At this symposium, scientists address the plight of natural resources and explore how best to ensure that life continues.
Rating: 4

4: iStrategy, Toronto
Hear from social media experts at this roving gathering that has also been in North America, Europe, and Australia.
Rating: 7

4: LeWeb, Paris
Learn what’s ooh la la online. Big brands and startups share the latest on web business.
Rating: 6

8: MIT Venture Capital Conference, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Figure out how to get ideas funded at this event for venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and students.
Rating: 4

JANUARY

4: American Economic Association Annual Meeting, San Diego
Academics and industry vets gather for presentations on historical and statistical economic studies.
Rating: 9

20: Digital Life Design Conference, Munich
This conference on culture, science, and innovation brings together politicians, professionals, and digital media creatives.
Rating: 7

26: Midem, Cannes, France
Music makes the industry execs, techies, and talent come together at this annual trade show and conference. Tune in to the talk about the evolving music ecosystem.
Rating: 9

27: Interaction, Toronto
Now in its 10th year, designers explore innovative, classic design principles at this meet-up on interactive design.
Rating: 5

