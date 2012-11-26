The DeLorean Is Headed To The Future With Electric Cars

The new electric DeLorean –like the car from Back to the Future, but electric, and thus suitable for the future–will roll out in early 2013. Just, uh, don’t mention its past.

Fast Company: The car’s 0-to-60-mph performance is 4.9 seconds. Do you know what the 0-to-90 time is?

James Espey, VP of DeLorean: Is this a play on the Back to the Future 0 to 88?

FC: Yes.