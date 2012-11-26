Furby 3.0: The Evolution Of Creepy

This holiday season , a new generation of parents will be lining up (and throwing elbows) to get their hands on the latest version of Furby. At least, that’s Hasbro ‘s dream. Fourteen years after the original robo-pet hit store shelves, the third and latest iteration (complete with techy upgrades) will try to waddle its way into consumers’ hearts. And the fuzzy hamster/owl/alien toy has come a long way.





Furby, 1998

Height: 5″, Weight: 0.7 lbs

“The original Furby was this very sweet, emotional experience,” says Dan Judkins, Hasbro’s senior director of

integrated play.





Furby, 2005

Height: 7″, Weight: 1.4 lbs

“Furby 2 was focused 90% toward girls,” says Judkins. Echoes Kenny Davis, marketing director: “It was a departure. It’s more like a stepchild.”

Furby, 2012

Height: 6″, Weight: 1.1 lbs

The newest iteration is a nod to the original; the team wanted to focus on what worked well the first time around. “We’ve taken that up quite a few notches,” says Judkins.



