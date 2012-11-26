Learning From Edison, Sarah Miller Caldicott’s New Book Explores Collaborative Innovation

Thomas Edison’s inventions would be nothing without collaboration. In her new book, Midnight Lunch: The Four Phases of Team Collaboration Success From Thomas Edison’s Lab, Sarah Miller Caldicott (Edison’s great-grandniece) details how the great inventor bonded with his team to breed innovation. It was a four-step process.

Build diverse teams of two to eight people.

What worked for Edison: To create the lightbulb, Edison’s team had to include chemists, mathematicians, and glassblowers.

Modern counterpart: Facebook’s small, collaborative coding teams.

After a mistake, step back and learn from it.

What worked for Edison: At age 22, he had his first flop–the electronic vote recorder, which legislators failed to adopt. From there, he changed his focus to the consumer.

Modern counterpart: At Microsoft, Bill Gates took intensive reading vacations each year.

When team members disagree, step in and make a decision.

What worked for Edison: Groundbreaking work in electricity isn’t easy to come by. Fights and frustration followed; overarching vision kept creation on track.

Modern counterpart: Whirlpool has “collaboration teams” to spark dialogue between departments.

When the market shifts, change your direction–or face the consequences.

What worked for Edison: It was the era of electricity. Inventors ignored that at their peril.

Modern counterpart: The implosion of Kodak, which failed to adapt to market changes.