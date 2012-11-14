5 Ways The Obama Campaign Was Run Like A Lean Startup

Five years ago, Barack Obama harnessed the power of social media to transform himself from a relative unknown into presidential-candidate 2.0, taking grassroots fundraising viral and defeating a field of more prominent candidates to become president. This year, his campaign staff put him in an even more technologically savvy roll: pivoter-in-chief.

Obama’s reelection staff didn’t just pivot once, twice, or 10 times over the course of his campaign. By accident or design, they followed the “lean startup” methodology pioneered by Eric Ries, whereby a company launches a rudimentary product, sees if people want it, then fine-tunes its strategy if it’s not popular, or stays the course if it is. Only the Obama campaign did it not with products, but with ads and online strategies, constantly measuring their effectiveness and making changes whenever reality didn’t jibe with their assumptions.

Here are five ways that the Obama campaign was run like a lean startup. If you know of others, let us know in the comments.

Top campaign staff developed a Nate Silver-like appetite for the data they needed to make decisions. “This is the part I’m excited about: This campaign has to be metric driven,” gushed campaign manager Jim Messina in an April 2011 YouTube video to supporters. “If something’s working, we’re going to go do a bunch of it. If it’s not working, we’re going to go throw it out.”

“If we just run that same (2008) campaign, we stand a good chance of losing,” Messina went on. “We’ve got to run a new campaign.”

That new campaign included a massive data-organization effort. Instead of a bevy of databases, some for fundraising, some for voter-drives, some online, some accessible only in campaign offices, as was the case in 2008, they developed a single, comprehensive database. Then they hired the quants. According to Time, their analytics department was five times the size of the previous election.

The Obama campaign organizers performed “split tests,” as Ries calls them, sending out fundraising emails from different figureheads to relatively small sets of supporters to see which one would be more effective. When First Lady Michelle Obama tested more popular than Vice President Joe Biden, her name would appear in emails sent out to larger lists, according to the Time article, published shortly after the election, which detailed the campaign’s statistical apparatus.