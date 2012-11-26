You Can Have More Free Time, Unless You’re Taking Care Of Your Kids

Since 2005, the number of companies allowing employees to work some paid hours from home jumped from 34% to 63%, and 77% of workers now have flexible starting and quitting times. The catch: More flexibility has translated to less time for family responsibilities.
Companies allowing career breaks for family responsibilities:
2005
75%
TODAY
52%
Average maximum job-guaranteed maternity leave, in weeks:
2005
15.2
TODAY
14.2
Women receiving full pay during maternity leave:
2005
17%
TODAY
9%
WHY
“Anything that costs money has been reduced, but employers want to keep the people they have. And employees want flexibility now, almost more than money.”
–Ellen Galinksy, president and cofounder of the Families and Work Institute