You Can Have More Free Time, Unless You’re Taking Care Of Your Kids

Nobody needed to tell Diane Keaton that there’s a problem. | ©United Artists/Everett Collection
By Jillian Goodman1 minute Read

Since 2005, the number of companies allowing employees to work some paid hours from home jumped from 34% to 63%, and 77% of workers now have flexible starting and quitting times. The catch: More flexibility has translated to less time for family responsibilities.

WHY

“Anything that costs money has been reduced, but employers want to keep the people they have. And employees want flexibility now, almost more than money.”
–Ellen Galinksy, president and cofounder of the Families and Work Institute

