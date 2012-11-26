Do Circles Overtake Squares In Logo Popularity History?

Before the 1960s, brand logos were often made in a slapdash way–sometimes drawn upon the back of a napkin. But then companies began thinking seriously about what a logo communicates, and what shape best suits the message. Emblemetric, a website about logo design, tracked recent shapes in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and found a new trend emerging: “These days, logos are being used in a different context. They need to fit nicely inside a Twitter avatar,” says James I. Bowie, principal at the site. That’s leading to some serious geometric hegemony.