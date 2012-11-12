New Shoppable YouTube Videos Are The Walkmans Of Advertising

After dozing off by the pool in a tiny yellow bikini, Supermodel Candice Swanepoel dreams of a fabulous alternate life in which all of the uniformed maids carry pink packages and even the cats wear gems. But what’s most abnormal about the scene, from a new YouTube video created to promote fashion brand Juicy Couture, is that you can shop for the cat’s jewelry without leaving the page.

YouTube first began testing a feature that puts links to external sites within videos and ads this spring. Fashion brands Juicy Coutoure and ASOS have both recently used the new capability to create YouTube videos that resemble moving catalogs or shoppable videos. As Swanepoel struts around her dream life, thumbnail images of the Juicy outfits and accessories she’s wearing pop up on the bottom of the screen. If you click one, the video pauses and a pop-up window gives you the option to visit that product page on the Juicy website–just clicks away from a purchase.

“I think for us it shows the ROI and the direct link to what social media can do,” says Juicy Coutoure VP of Global Digital and Social Strategy Michelle Ryan, who helped create a social media campaign centered around the video.

Marketers started dreaming of shoppable videos long before Swanepoel’s poolside snooze. A company called Pokeware, for instance, turns videos into click-to-buy ads. Target recently created a short film that allows viewers to save products characters are wearing as they watch. Brands such as Gucci have created shoppable videos within YouTube using third-party technology.

But this is the first time an advertising platform the size of YouTube has enabled shoppable videos and video ads. Advertising creatives say it’s a move that hints at–but doesn’t quite encompass–the future.

“This is the Sony Walkman of ecommerce and video,” says Darrell Whitelaw Executive Creative Director at IPG Media Lab (Google is one of IPG’s clients). “The thinking is spot-on, but the execution is just awful.”

What’s awful about it, Whitelaw says, is that every time a user clicks on a product they’re interested in, the video stops. This is an experience-busting flaw that most shoppable video shares. It’s what’s likely to separate the Walkmans from the iPods.