The Recommender: Brandon Oldenburg, Hannah Choi Granade, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

VerbalizeIt: “This is a great tool for traveling internationally. You can get a translator live on your mobile phone in real time.”

MobileDay: “I can’t live without this app. It makes conference calls on the go a snap, and handles all those pesky dialing codes.”





Hannah Choi Granade

President, Advantix Systems U.S.A.

Plympton.com: “Plympton is bringing back serialized fiction, built and delivered for the modern world and digital reader. It helps you fit quick bites of fiction into a hectic schedule.”

Gbig.org: “This is an exciting project from the U.S. Green

Building Council. It offers a treasure trove of data on building efficiency.”