Fast Fixes December 2012 / January 2013

In October’s “Good Design Is Good Business,” we wrote that Bump had 1 million users before it spent $4,000; the correct figure was $1,000.

“Starring Ben Silbermann as the Pinup Kid” incorrectly stated that Dribbble was inspired by Pinterest. Pinterest-referred shoppers are more likely than Facebook-referred shoppers, not all shoppers, to make a purchase on One Kings Lane.

In “The 2012 Innovation by Design Awards,” an incorrect photo ran alongside the Softwalks project, which was created by Howard Chambers and Bland Hoke.

In “The Co.Design 50,” we misspelled Robert Andersen’s name and misstated David Holz’s title at Leap Motion; he is CTO. We wrongly stated that Zoe Ryan would stage a show in December. We regret the errors.