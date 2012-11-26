From Ford To Citi, Big Companies Want In On The Silicon Valley Brain Trust

Local Headquarters : Palo Alto Launch Date : June 2012 Fearless Leader : TJ Giuli , research engineer and former University of Michigan professor Mission : Encourage automotive innovation, particularly using data to improve car design Why : “Ford is positioning itself as a tech company ,” says Giuli. “It felt important to come to the Valley and take advantage of the entrepreneurial spirit here.” Staffers : Two Big Cool Friends : Apple, Facebook, Google Location as Destiny : Shares its building with a Wells Fargo and a Barnes & Noble Culture Shock : “The gourmet lunches at Google versus the ‘bring your own’ nature of lunch in Dearborn is pretty striking!” Going Local : Already throwing around terms like API, open source, and big data like the best of them

Local Headquarters : Mountain View

Launch Date : June 2011

Fearless Leader : Frederic Maire, engineer and researcher in France for Renault

Mission : Create app-like services for drivers–such as finding parking–and eventually build a self-driving car

Why : “My mission is to help contribute to boost innovation inside the company,” says Maire.

Staffers : None, though looking to have three by December

Big Cool Friends : Stanford, UC Berkeley, UC Davis

Location as Destiny : Across the street from Google

Culture Shock : “Car models change every six years on average. A new iPhone or OS is renewed every couple of months.”

Going Local : Already looking for new office space in Sunnyvale to accommodate growth